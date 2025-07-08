Battle Proms at Burghley House will be a Vintage Spectacular!

Battle Proms returns to Burghley House on July 12

This Saturday’s Battle Proms, in the majestic setting at Burghley House, are going to be bigger and better than ever… so pack a picnic, chill the fizz and get ready for a summer celebration like no other

Alongside the breathtaking displays the Battle Proms is famous for – uplifting music, fireworks, Spitfire, cannons, cavalry, parachutes – this year will be a Vintage Spectacular to celebrate the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversary year in style.

NEW for 2025 - If swing is your thing you can get your toes tapping with the gorgeous harmonies and 1940s glamour of the Battle Proms Belles and their superb live band, this year joined by the fabulous Victory Swing dancers, there to show you all the moves! Around the arena you’ll be invited to revive the nostalgia of a bygone era at the fascinating WWII living history displays led by the country’s foremost wartime enthusiasts, with authentic vintage vehicles, memorabilia and expert re- enactors.

There’s something for everyone in the carefully curated orchestral programme of iconic modern and classical pieces, taking in themes from Hollywood epics such as the 633 Squadron, The Great Escape and classic Western The Big Country, plus Gabriel’s Oboe, the moving theme of The Mission by Ennio Morricone, performed by the hugely talented young soloist Alex Franklin.

These rousing performances will be beautifully complemented by classical favourites you know and love, the concert opening with the legendary Grace Spitfire flying overhead in a choreographed displays to Holst’s wonderful Jupiter (I Vow to thee my Country). The horsemen and women of the Worcestershire Cavalry will ride along to The Light Cavalry Overture and, as ever, there will be a ground-shaking, breath-taking performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Beethoven’s Battle Symphony in true Battle Proms style, with over 200 cannons providing the percussion!

Acclaimed soprano Denise Leigh will give an uplifting performance of Somewhere from West Side Story and Voi che sapete from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, before returning to lead the crowd in a joyous flag-waving, sing-a-long finale with Jerusalem, Rule, Britannia!, Land of Hope and Glory and more, under a sky of dazzling fireworks!

For full programme details and to grab your tickets, go to to www.battleproms.com