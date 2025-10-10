A bathroom specialist company is moving into Peterborough as part of a nationwide expansion.

Clifton Trade Bathrooms has just agreed a lease on a 6,743 square feet unit at Fengate Trade Park on the Eastern Industry Industrial Estate.

It is the latest base in the business growth of Clifton Trade Bathrooms which from the North West began its expansion into the Midlands four years ago.

It now has has 54 depots and showrooms across England.

The move follows the conclusion of a deal in which commercial agents Eddisons of Peterborough acted on behalf of the landlord, a private client, with Adept Consultancy advising the specialist bathroom supplier.

Philip MacLauchlan of Adept Consultancy said: “Expansion plans will see a further tally of trade counters in new locations in the coming months.

“Peterborough is an important centre for CTB as the business looks to expand further South in particular.

"This property is in a great established trade location with all of the neighbouring occupiers that we like to see.

“The majority of the new local team will be recruited locally.

"An opening date will be confirmed soon following completion of the fitting out works.”

Steve Hawkins, who led Eddisons in the transaction, said: “Once again, when it comes to trade suppliers, Peterborough’s prime position in bridging the East Midlands and Eastern Region appeals to occupiers in this sector.

“Fengate and the wider Eastern Industry district is where such occupiers want to locate in being among complementary businesses.

“We wish Clifton Trade Bathrooms and its strategic advisors well with their robust expansion plans to the East now they have an anchor in the region.”