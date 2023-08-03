News you can trust since 1948
Barclays Bank closes Peterborough city centre's Guildhall Walk for safety reasons

Council says there is still no date set for when another closed path, Henry Penn Walk, will be fixed
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

A passageway in Peterborough city centre has been shut for safety reasons.

Guildhall Walk, which runs alongside Barclays Bank, and links Cathedral Square to Priestgate, was closed earlier this week.

Signs have been put up on gates at either end of the passageway confirming the closure.

The path has been closed due to issues with paving slabs. Photo: Toby WoodThe path has been closed due to issues with paving slabs. Photo: Toby Wood
The path has been closed due to issues with paving slabs. Photo: Toby Wood
Today, a spokesperson for Barclays, which manages the path, said: “Some of the paving slabs on the Guildhall Walk passage way broke and need to be repaired. Therefore, we have closed the passageway as a protection measure.”

It is not known when the work will be completed.

Also in the city centre, it is still not known when repair work will be completed at Henry Penn Walk.

The riverside pavement has been blocked off for several years, due to sink holes on the surface.

Peterborough City Council has been working with Riverview House Freehold Limited in a bid to get the pavement fixed – but it remains closed.

In January it was revealed it could cost millions to fix – and the council said it should not be down to tax payers to foot the bill.

There were calls for the repairs to be undertaken as soon as possible.

A council spokesperson said: “We continue to assist the landowner to help them develop a suitable reconstruction plan for Henry Penn Walk, which we hope can be finalised shortly.

"In the meantime, the footpath continues to be closed to help ensure public safety.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Riverview House Freehold Limited for comment.

