Barclays Bank closes Peterborough city centre's Guildhall Walk for safety reasons

A passageway in Peterborough city centre has been shut for safety reasons.

Signs have been put up on gates at either end of the passageway confirming the closure.

The path has been closed due to issues with paving slabs. Photo: Toby Wood

Today, a spokesperson for Barclays, which manages the path, said: “Some of the paving slabs on the Guildhall Walk passage way broke and need to be repaired. Therefore, we have closed the passageway as a protection measure.”

It is not known when the work will be completed.

Also in the city centre, it is still not known when repair work will be completed at Henry Penn Walk.

Henry Penn walk

The riverside pavement has been blocked off for several years, due to sink holes on the surface.

Peterborough City Council has been working with Riverview House Freehold Limited in a bid to get the pavement fixed – but it remains closed.

In January it was revealed it could cost millions to fix – and the council said it should not be down to tax payers to foot the bill.

There were calls for the repairs to be undertaken as soon as possible.

A council spokesperson said: “We continue to assist the landowner to help them develop a suitable reconstruction plan for Henry Penn Walk, which we hope can be finalised shortly.

"In the meantime, the footpath continues to be closed to help ensure public safety.”