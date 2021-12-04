Balloon street art draws comments after it appears in Peterborough city centre

Street art in the alleyway between Cattle Market Road and Broadway. Photo: David Lew.

The two pieces, which appear to have been created by the same person(s) both appeared in the course of the last week.

A more basic outline can be seen on Brook Street Car Park, close to City College Peterborough and Laserforce. While a more detailed piece, coloured in white and purple can be seen in the alleyway linking Broadway and Cattle Market Road, beside Tesco Express.

The current law gives local authorities the power to hand out fixed penalty notices to anyone caught carrying out “graffiti” without consent. There is, however, a grey area of public opinion about what constitutes street art and what is vandalism/graffiti.

Street art in Brook Street car park. Photo: David Lew.