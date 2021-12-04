Balloon street art draws comments after it appears in Peterborough city centre
Two pieces of street art, depicting balloons, have appeared in Peterborough city centre.
The two pieces, which appear to have been created by the same person(s) both appeared in the course of the last week.
A more basic outline can be seen on Brook Street Car Park, close to City College Peterborough and Laserforce. While a more detailed piece, coloured in white and purple can be seen in the alleyway linking Broadway and Cattle Market Road, beside Tesco Express.
The current law gives local authorities the power to hand out fixed penalty notices to anyone caught carrying out “graffiti” without consent. There is, however, a grey area of public opinion about what constitutes street art and what is vandalism/graffiti.
One commenter said to the Peterborough Telegraph: “Is this Peterborough’s version of Banksy?” Others have criticised it though, worried about the precedent it sets for others to follow suit and the potential for more undesirable graffiti to appear around the city.