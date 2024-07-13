Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retailer expands presence in city

Bakery chain Greggs has opened a new outlet in Peterborough creating two jobs.

​Greggs has created the store at the Ortongate Shopping Centre by extending its store at the centre’s unit 10 into the adjoining unit nine.

A spokesperson said: “Our new shop has a modern look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

Greggs has opened a new look store in the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm and Sundays from 8.30am to 4pm.

Shop Manager Gemma Davies said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Ortongate Shopping Centre, with two new members joining the existing team.

"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.