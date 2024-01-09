Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Peterborough restaurateur is putting together all the ingredients for another successful catering venture.

Chef Damian Wawrzyniak has just opened his own bakery in Towler Street complete with shop and extensive delivery service.

Damian, who had to shut his award-winning House of Feasts restaurant in Eye Green in August 2022 after Covid, has just taken over the premises of the former Continental Bakery, which was opened in 1978 by Antonio Zirpolo.

Damian Wawrzyniak in his new bakery at Towler Street, Peterborough.

The new Peterborough Bakery, soon to be called Breadact, employs eight staff and offers a tasty 140 different products ranging from breads, pastries, buns, wedding cakes, doughnuts, desserts and biscuits.

Damian said: “I have been in for a few months but we needed a bit of time to get everything sorted.

"He said: “We have everything freshly made using traditional ways of baking and we already have loads of new clients.”

Working in a bakery is not new for Damian who had set up a small bakery in his previous restaurant, which quickly proved popular and saw him selling bread to America.

Damian Wawrzyniak with his staff in the bakery at Towler Street, Peterborough

He said: “With the restaurant industry on its last knees I was looking for something new and this came on offer and we took it over.

"It has been closed for some time so it will be a great addition to the community and we’ve already had lots of interest.

“It is one of the oldest businesses in Peterborough.

"The previous owner was Italian and we still make Italian cakes, breads and pizza and we supply a lot of the Italian community.”

Damian said that he and his business partner had invested in the business with the purchase of lots of new equipment – it is literally like a brand new bakery now.

He said: “We have made the delivery facility much bigger.

"We have three vans and supply shops in Stamford, Spalding, Cambridge, loads in Peterborough, Thorney Yaxley, Crowland and many other villages.

“I’m in the bakery with my bakers and pastry chefs and we all work together.

“I’m loving it and because the work is early morning starts and afternoon finishes, I now have the evenings to spend with my family. "