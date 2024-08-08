Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Interactive AI show is designed to be seen on viewer’s iPhone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning artist is to showcase her latest work in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Karen Palmer will put on her ground-breaking interactive AI artwork, called Consensus Gentium, at the centre from August 12 to August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been heralded as the ‘storyteller from the future’ and Consensus Gentium aims to explore the implications of AI technology.

The award-winning interactive AI artwork, Consensus Gentium, is coming to Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Consensus Gentium is a unique narrative experience designed for the iPhone that integrates advanced facial detection and AI.

The project uses the facial detection technology that is present in all smart devices and uses machine learning to create a new form of interactive storytelling.

It allows the viewer to immerse themselves in a world of surveillance and algorithmic bias disguised as smart technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the viewer’s facial reactions will consciously and subconsciously influence the story, encouraging a deeper conversation about data privacy and AI bias.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “The story begins with a simple quest to visit your sick Nana but quickly turns perilous after downloading the sinister ‘Global Citizen’ app, required to cross restricted city sectors.

"As you navigate through a series of critical choices, friends, AI government officials, and techno-hacktivists vie for control of your device and your focus, ultimately deciding your fate.”

Consensus Gentium has featured at prestigious festivals including ARS Electronica, BFI London Film Festival, and The Kaohsiung Film Festival in Taiwan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is touring as a pop-up installation across 10 shopping centres in England.

The pop up will be located in opposite the entrance of the O2 store on level 1 and is free

The experience is funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The installation can host up to five people at a time, with each session lasting around 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simultaneously, the Consensus Gentium app will be available for free download on the App Store, allowing anyone with an iPhone to experience the project.

Karen’s work aims to explore the way technology and storytelling intersect and she aims to prepare audiences for the future through the use of immersive and thought-provoking experiences.