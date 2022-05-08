A hotel general manager who began his career in Oundle is celebrating a prestigious award win.

Dominic Solesbury, started his career at the age of 18 at the Talbot Hotel, in New Street, and has worked his way up the career ladder to become general manager of The Golden Lion in St Ives in 2018 and is currently general manager of The White Hart in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Now he has just won the the Coaching Inn Group. which owns the three hotels, coveted Support Person of the Year Award.

Dominic Solesbury receives his Support Person of the Year Award from Mark Chapman, the Group Regional Operations Manager of the Coaching Inn Group.

The accolade was presented to him at the a special awards ceremony held at Coombe Abbey, near Coventry.

Dominic, who is spending more of his time in a roving role providing top level support as the Boston

based group rolls out its new hotel acquisition programme across the country, said: “I love all the variety and challenges of my support role, working closely with colleagues and I can’t believe I will have been with the group for 10 years.

As well as winning his award, Dominic and his wife Lucy, whom he met while she was also working at The White Hart, have another very important reason for celebration with the arrival of a baby son named Max.