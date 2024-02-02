Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Industry experts are being urged to share their skills with students at ARU Peterborough.

A new initiative has been launched to find volunteers with skills and experience in a range of businesses to become associate lecturers at the university in Bishops Road.

The focus is particularly on those working in biomedical science, business management, computing, construction and civil engineering, electronic engineering, environmental science, gaming, law, mathematics, mechanical engineering, primary education, public health, social work, and supply chain management.

Dr Esther Norton, assistant principal at ARU Peterborough, said: “We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience of using innovative, engaging, and industry-relevant teaching techniques, focusing on the development of employability skills.

"However, we encourage applications from all parts of the community, including from those who have not previously worked in Higher Education.

She said: “We are looking to develop our associate lecturer staff base.

“These roles will complement ARU Peterborough’s academic staff, providing expertise in specialist areas, and input from industry and practice, to equip our students with a wide range of professional experience and specialisms.”

The new appeal is part of a drive by the university to broaden its range of courses and attract a diverse range of people into higher education as the campus expands and with a new teaching building and publicly accessible ‘Living Lab’ due to open later this year.

A spokesperson said: “Since opening in September 2022, ARU Peterborough has offered a range of courses that provide the qualifications needed by local industry and organisations.

Now, with a second teaching building on course to open later this year, ARU Peterborough is looking to complement its talented academic staff with a small team of specialist associate lecturers, who will be able to share industry-specific knowledge, helping to further boost students’ employability skills and careers awareness.