ARU Peterborough is 'already exceeding expectations' , say students and principal

The principal of Peterborough’s new university says it is already meeting its key goal of providing local people with the skills needed by local employers just three years after opening.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, in Bishop’s Road, said: “The university has created a significant city asset in a short period and is exceeding initial expectations.”

He said that 57 per cent of ARU Peterborough’s 1,700 students come from the greater Peterborough area and 40 percent of those saying they would not have pursued higher education if it had required moving away.

The findings are backed by students Faaizah Hussain and Kazim Raffiq-Fazal, both from Peterborough, who say that having a university in the city was a major factor in their decisions to go into higher education.

Professor Renton’s comments come just days before the first cohort of undergraduates who began their studies at the university when it opened in 2022, are due to graduate at a ceremony at ARU Peterborough on Friday. (July 11)

ARU Peterborough is the result of a partnership between Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough City Council and Anglia Ruskin University and follows years of concern that Peterborough was a ‘higher education cold spot’ with the city experiencing poor skill levels and a productivity level that stubbornly remained low.

Figures put the total construction cost of the three buildings that so far make up ARU Peterborough at about £78 million.

Prof. Renton said: “I think what we have done in the past three years is just extraordinary.

"We went from being a car park to a campus in a very short time.

"We’ve got employers working with us developing a curriculum, we’ve degree apprenticeships that’s those already out in employment getting skill sets, short courses with Small Business Britain programme and that’s 3,500 learners through that already.

"So it is early days, but to give it perspective we now have a county with one of the oldest universities in the country and now we have one of the youngest already having an impact on people’s lives.”

He said: “The university is still in its early stages, having just opened a third building.

"Early indicators suggest graduates are staying local.

"The focus is on graduate outcomes 18 months after graduation.”

Faaizah Hussain, who lives in Peterborough and has studied for a BSc (Hons) degree in Accounting and Finance at ARU Peterborough, will give the Vote of Thanks speech at the graduation ceremony on 11 July.

Faaizah , who has now enrolled on a Postgraduate Certificate in Education to become a teacher, said: “I had already secured an apprenticeship and hadn’t planned on going to university until I found out about ARU Peterborough.

"I wasn’t keen on moving away or commuting long distances, and I didn’t realise there was a university here until my mum came across an advert and told me about it.

“Studying at ARU has far exceeded my expectations.

"The one-to-one support has helped shape both my confidence and my character.

"University turned out to be so much more than I imagined – there wasn’t just academic guidance, there was genuine care from the tutors.

“Throughout my time here, I’ve taken on so many different roles.

"I co-founded a student society, was elected as a student governor, became a course representative, and worked as a student ambassador, which I absolutely loved.

"ARU Peterborough really gives you the platform to grow and get involved in ways that make a lasting impact on not just your own student experience, but the university’s future as a whole.”

Kazim Raffiq-Fazal, also from Peterborough, has been a student ambassador during his computer science degree course and has just started a job at a Cambridgeshire software development company.

Kazim (20) said: “I did my A-levels here in Peterborough and I knew university would be the next step for me.

"I went to a few open days at other institutions but I knew I wanted to study close to where I was living.

"I went to an open day at ARU Peterborough, met some of the lecturers and saw what the course contained, and it was everything I was looking for.

“I don’t think I would have had the same experience if I had gone to university elsewhere.

"Studying close to home has allowed me to spend less time commuting and I have been able to take part in more study and activities.

“In my second year I did an internship at a software company and that led to an offer to work for them after I graduated.”