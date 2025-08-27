Arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft to launch TV channel in Peterborough

Leading arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft is poised to launch its new TV channel in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses of the newly created Hobbycraft TV say the company will film all its programmes at its new studios at Nene House in Nene Valley Business Park, Oundle.

The company says the move will put the city at the centre of a new media venture and create local opportunities in broadcasting and retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will launch early next month and will seek to bring viewers daily demonstrations from a wide range of craft experts across all genres.

Hobbycraft TV presenters, from left, Dean Wilson, Rebecca Edwards, Dan Bancroft, Dennice Robinson

The move comes after Hobbycraft’s own research revealed that video content is a key source of craft inspiration for its customers with one in three using YouTube to learn craft skills.

The channel will air daily on Freeview Channel 97, YouTube and online, with live demonstrations, tutorials, and craft trends from expert makers.

Alex Willson, chief executive of Hobbycraft, said: “The launch of Hobbycraft TV marks an exciting chapter for the business with the introduction of an innovative new media channel for customers to experience Hobbycraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will offer a seamless shoppable experience with daily demonstrations, expert guidance and creative content, all designed to inspire, educate and connect with both new audiences and our existing crafting community.”

Steven Hubbard, Board Advisor for Hobbycraft, said: “As the UK’s leading craft retailer, we’re proud to be investing in a brand-new live media experience that brings even more inspiration and innovation to our engaged customers and passionate makers.

"Hobbycraft TV will become a destination for crafters of all abilities to hear from some of the craft industries' leading makers, showcasing over a hundred leading brands inspiring our viewers to get making.”

A spokesperson added: “Whether you are a seasoned maker or just getting started, viewers can tune in for innovative tutorials, expert tips, and inspirational ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hobbycraft TV will be a platform for education, inspiration, and connection. By delivering daily, demonstration-led content that is also fully shoppable.

"It will be easier than ever to learn new skills, discover fresh ideas, and access the tools and materials needed, all in one place.

"Whether viewers are crafting from the comfort of their own homes or catching up on the go, Hobbycraft TV will provide access to high-quality, accessible content that is fully shoppable, and hundreds of new brands available to purchase.”

Nene House was once the home of the studios for former shopping channel Hochanda, which was created by Peterborough entrepreneurs Paul Wright and Val Kaye, who had set up Peterborough’s iconic TV and online shopping channel Ideal World TV in the 1980s before selling the business in 2011. Ideal World collapsed in July 2023 with the loss of 275 jobs.

Hobbycraft TV will go live on Freeview Channel 97 at 7:30am on September 4.