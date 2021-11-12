Artist screens new works live on Peterborough’s Ideal World TV

Steve Brown.

An acclaimed artist has unveiled his latest creations through a Peterborough-based TV shopping channel.

Steven Brown, who created the well known multi-coloured Highland Cow McCoos prints, gave the first showing of his new work, in his signature vibrant style, live on Ideal World.

Canvas prints of the new artwork went on sale with five signed by Steven at random so select customers enjoyed a bonus of buying signed pieces.

Mr Brown said: “I’m delighted to be back on Ideal World TV, and especially for the launch of my brand new McZoo.

“I always love going on the show and we’ve had such a fantastic reception to the new art we’ve launched over the years.

Mr Brown added: “We’ve also got some of the favourites and maybe even festive designs involved in the show this weekend, so hopefully anyone watching will like it.”

Jamie Martin, chief executive of Ideal Shopping Direct, owner of Ideal World, said: “Steven has been a regular visitor on Ideal World and we’re delighted he’s chosen us as a platform to launch his new work.

He added: “His stand-out fun prints bring joy to so many and we’re sure this new print and overall collection will be a hit with our customers.”