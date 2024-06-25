City councillors, civic dignitaries and Peterborough citizens came together with current and former troops to mark Armed Forces Week with a special flag-raising ceremony yesterday (Monday, June 24).

The ‘Fly The Flag’ ceremony took place at 10am outside the Town Hall on Bridge Street.

The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Marco Cereste led a short service before raising the specially commissioned Armed Forces Day flag above the Town Hall.

Armed Forces Week includes Reserves Day (June 26) and culminates with Armed Forces Day, which is marked on the last Saturday of June (which this year will be June 29).

The aim of yesterday’s event was to give communities and organisations a chance to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community across our region, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

It mirrored countless ceremonies nationwide, which saw Armed Forces Day flags raised on civic buildings and famous landmarks the length and breadth of the country.

Councillor Cereste said the gathering offered an ideal opportunity for “celebrating the role our armed forces play and showing appreciation for our service personnel,” describing it as “a unique chance to show support and respect to the Armed Forces community.”

