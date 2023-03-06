A weather expert has given his verdict on the severe cold spell which is due to hit our region this week.

Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, explained why – even though we have recently entered meteorological spring – we are about to be hit by an arctic blast.

“The cold spell is being brought to the UK, by a cold air mass from the north, as an area of low pressure develops to our east, pulling its cold front south across the UK.”

According to local weather expert Trevor Robbins-Pratt, Peterborough may well see some snow this week.

Trevor said the adverse weather looks like being “a short cold spell” and believes we will see “milder air trying to spread northeast across the UK through Thursday.”

So what is the potential for snow?

“This transition from cold to mild, does bring the threat of a spell of sleet and snow for a time,” Trevor said, “perhaps Thursday evening, before the milder air clears the colder air away.”

He was, however, keen to add a note of caution when making such predictions.

“This is a long way ahead in meteorological terms and a lot has to happen in the next couple of days before we have a better handle if we are going to see snowfall.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather alert. A yellow warning means the weather is likely to be so adverse over the next few days that people should plan ahead, anticipating possible travel delays and/or disruption of day-to-day activities.

Cambridgeshire’s 37 gritting vehicles, including Buzz Ice Year and David Grittenborough, will once again be present on Peterborough’s roads during the cold spell - which will be filled with 10,000 tonnes of rock salt.

Peterborough City Council has warned of the potential health risks of cold weather, urging residents – especially those over the age of 65, under five, or with long-term health conditions – to keep their homes warm and avoid going out in icy conditions.