Archway sculpture to be focal point for Peterborough's Station Quarter transformation

Work to be funded by Friends of Museum

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An innovative archway sculpture is planned to become a major focal point of Peterborough’s £65 million Station Quarter regeneration.

The major piece of artwork is to be commissioned to adorn the proposed City Link pedestrian and cycleway boulevard that will run from Peterborough train station to Cowgate and the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award-winning artist, sculptor and garden designer Jeni Cairns has been invited to create the metallic archway that will form part of an impressive new gateway into the city centre and to Peterborough Museum.

Artist Jeni Cairns, inset, has been invited to create an archway sculpture that will be a gateway to Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery as part of the city's Station Quarter plans.

The sculpture has been commissioned and funded by the Friends of Peterborough Museum and Art Galley with Peterborough City Council agreeing to include it in its official planning application for the Station Quarter.

Stewart Howe, chair of Friends of Peterborough Museum and Art Galley, said: “It is intended that the sculpture will be installed at the entrance to Priestgate and will be a gateway to the museum.

He said there was no definite timescale for the sculpture to be installed as it would depend on progress of the Station Quarter development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It will be impressive and it is a hugely exciting project.

"We have asked Jeni Cairns, who is currently exhibiting some of her work at the art gallery, to develop the idea and then to create the archway.

Mr Howe said: "The sculpture will feature motifs which are related to the museum such as Norman Cross and fossils.

"And in Jeni Cairns’ style, the structure will be light and will create shadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And because it will be highly visible we hope that it will help drive more visitors to the museum.

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of the city council, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Friends of Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery and this is a fabulous offer.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “It is incredibly exciting news that we could have a new city sculpture by Jeni Cairns as part of the station regeneration plans.

"I love the idea of of putting public art at the heart of the plans and creating a welcome point as the station project meets with Cowgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: It is brilliant to see the new energy coming together about arts, culture and regeneration in our city centre.

"I’d like to pay tribute to Peterborough Positive, the cathedral, museum and the new Friends of the Museum and Art Gallery amongst others, who are all working together to improve the city.

"We have better days ahead, especially when we show we can work together.

"It’s truly Peterborough being at our best.”