Archery, boat trips and wildlife tours - a guide to what is on at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows this autumn

A range of activities will be on offer

From Saturday 23 October, the park is holding an exciting week of autumnal-themed activities and events to tie in with the school half term break. There is something for everyone to enjoy, from our scarecrow making activity and autumn colour walks to archery, climbing and broomstick making events.

In addition the park will have their autumn holiday trail, daily watersports pay and play activities at Nene Outdoors and boat trips on Overton Lake.

Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows: There will be a trail up around Ferry Meadows for the half term holiday week. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1, hunt for questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize.

Pay & Play at Nene Outdoors: Make a splash with the park’s full range of Pay and Play activities on Gunwade Lake, with activities available between 11am and 6pm each day. Daily watersports activities include swan pedalos and row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing. Buoyancy aids are included with hire and friendly and experienced members of staff are always on hand to offer advice and ensure you are safe at all times.

You can also hire bikes at Nene Outdoors to explore the wider Park!

Take a boat trip: Take a trip around Overton Lake in our eco-passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lakes and the River Nene around Ferry Meadows. Boat trips will run at various intervals each daily throughout the week or you can book onto the special wildlife cruise on Saturday 23rd October.

Lakeside Farm Shop Food Fair, which will run on Saturday October 23 between 10am and 4pm: Browse and sample locally grown and sourced produce from the Lakeside Farm Shop at the Food Fair just in front of the shop at Lakeside, Ferry Meadows.

Fungi Foray Walk and Talk – Saturday, October 23 between 10am and 3pm: Discover the wonderful world of fungi with Jonathon from Fen Fungi. Suitable for anyone aged 16yrs+, it costs £10 per person.

Wildlife boat cruise – Saturday, October 23 between 9.30am and 11am: Wyndham’s near silent- motor means that she is the ideal craft for wildlife watching. Join us on a cruise along the River Nene where swans, geese and other water fowl will glide alongside the boat. Wildlife highlights may include Herons, Kingfishers and the elusive Otter! Cruises last approximately 1 hour 30 minutes and a member of the park’s knowledgeable team will join you on the cruise to make

sure you don’t miss anything and help you learn more about the wildlife you observe. This event is suitable for 10 yrs+ and tickets cost £12 per person.

Come and make a scarecrow! – Sunday October 24 between 10am and1pm: Sign up in a group to make a scarecrow, which will be on display in the Park for the half term week. All materials: straw, newspapers and a sack head are provided. Members of the public will be invited to vote for their favourite scarecrow and there will be a prize for the scarecrow (makers) with the most votes. This event is suitable for all ages and costs £6 per scarecrow.

Find out about Fundraising – Sunday October 24 10am-2pm: Fundraising Officer Lucy will be in Ferry Meadows talking to visitors about all the ways you can support the Park and finding out which are your favourite areas to explore.

Autumn Colour Walk – Monday October 25 between 10.30am and 12pm: Join one of the park’s Rangers; Sophie, for a walk around Ferry Meadows looking at the variety of plants that give us the splendid autumn colours. Suitable for 12 yrs+ and tickets cost £2.50 per person.

Tree hunts and Broomsticks – Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27 and Friday 29 October 10am-2pm: Once again, the witch has lost her items in the trees. Find the trees, find the items and she’ll reward you with your very own broomstick to fly away

home on. Children will make their broom stick from the Park’s wood resources. This event is suitable for 5 yrs+ and you need to book for a group (max. 4 including one adult) at a cost of £10 per group.

Archery – Tuesday October 26 between 11am and 3pm: Archery sessions will run throughout the day on Oak Meadow, so why not book to have a go? Suitable for 8 yrs+ and costs £8 per person.

Make a bird box – Wednesday October 27 between 10.30am and 12pm: Come along and make a nest box under the guidance of park rangers. Birds will use the boxes to roost and shelter in the winter months and will then get ready for nesting in spring next year. This event is suitable for all ages and costs £8 per box.

Climbing wall – Thursday October 28 11am-3pm: The climbing wall will be outside Nene Outdoors for the day. It is suitable for adults and children 4 yrs+ and a session costs £8 per person.

Autumn Wreath Making Workshop - Saturday October 30: Design and make your own autumn wreath with Florist Gemma from Emilee Rose. There are morning and afternoon sessions to book onto. All materials provided including an oasis wreath,

and a selection of green foliage. Suitable for 6 yrs+. £25 per person.

Community Litter Pick – Sunday 31 October 10am-12pm: Come and help keep the Park clean and green. Pick up a litter picker and bin bags from the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows and see what you can collect.

For more details on any of our Autumn Festival activities, and to book your tickets, please go to www.nenepark.org.uk/events. You can also contact Nene Outdoors directly with any questions by email at [email protected] or call