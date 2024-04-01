Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We hope no-one was caught out by our April Fools story this morning!

Of course the River Nene will always be pronounced ‘Neen’ – there are no plans to change that!

A few of you may have spotted the "Association of Pools, Rivers, Inlets and Lakes Official Naming Executive" is an acronym for April One – a hint that it was an April Fools story.

The River Nene in Peterborough

As Toby Wood, vice chair of the Peterborough Civic Society said: “It is not the Nenay or the Nen, it is the River ‘Neen, and anybody who thinks different is wrong. Viva River ‘Neen.’