April Fools: No change in pronunciation for the River Nene 'Viva the River 'Neen''

No end in sight for river rivalry between Peterborough and Northampton
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 12:03 BST
We hope no-one was caught out by our April Fools story this morning!

Of course the River Nene will always be pronounced ‘Neen’ – there are no plans to change that!

A few of you may have spotted the "Association of Pools, Rivers, Inlets and Lakes Official Naming Executive" is an acronym for April One – a hint that it was an April Fools story.

The River Nene in PeterboroughThe River Nene in Peterborough
The River Nene in Peterborough

As Toby Wood, vice chair of the Peterborough Civic Society said: “It is not the Nenay or the Nen, it is the River ‘Neen, and anybody who thinks different is wrong. Viva River ‘Neen.’

A huge thanks to Toby Wood and the Peterborough Civic Society for playing along and being such good sports.

