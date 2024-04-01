April Fools: No change in pronunciation for the River Nene 'Viva the River 'Neen''
We hope no-one was caught out by our April Fools story this morning!
Of course the River Nene will always be pronounced ‘Neen’ – there are no plans to change that!
A few of you may have spotted the "Association of Pools, Rivers, Inlets and Lakes Official Naming Executive" is an acronym for April One – a hint that it was an April Fools story.
As Toby Wood, vice chair of the Peterborough Civic Society said: “It is not the Nenay or the Nen, it is the River ‘Neen, and anybody who thinks different is wrong. Viva River ‘Neen.’
A huge thanks to Toby Wood and the Peterborough Civic Society for playing along and being such good sports.