Appeal to locate relatives of Peterborough men who fought and died in the Far East during the Second World War

A flag-raising ceremony to mark VJ day will take place at Sawtry Village Hall.

Relatives of two Peterborough men who fought and died in the Second World War are being sought by the Royal British Legion.

The Sawtry and District Branch of The RBL is making preparations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in the Far East on 15 August.

They are now appealing for any relatives or family friends of the two Sawtry men who gave their lives in the war to make contact – with the hopes they can attend a flag raising ceremony at Sawtry village hall and a short service at the war memorial.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “The Royal British legion remembers all those who gave their lives in conflict, but we particularly remember two Sawtry men who died in this often overlooked theatre of the war.

Sawtry War Memorial

“Thomas Eric Dring served in 135 (The Hertfordshire Yeomanry) Field Rgt. Royal Artillery who died on Sunday 25th January 1942, aged 22, likely fighting against the Japanese forces advancing on Singapore, which was captured on 15th February 1942.

“Thomas was the son of Thomas and Emily Dring of Sawtry, and while there is no known grave for Thomas, he is commemorated on the Singapore Memorial, Kranji War Cemetery.

“George Joseph William Ginns of the 5th Battalion, Royal Norfolk Regiment died on Friday 28th of May 1943, aged 26. George was the son of George Arthur and Esther Ginns of Sawtry. He is buried in Kanchanaburi War Cemetery, in Thailand - the site of the infamous Prisoner of War camp from where Allied prisoners were forced to work under brutal conditions building the Burma Railway and the Bridge over the River Kwai.”

The commemoration of those who gave their lives in the war against Japan and the end of the Second World War will take place on Friday, 15 August, at 9am for a flag-raising ceremony at the Sawtry village hall. This will be followed by a short service of remembrance at the War Memorial at 9.30am.

For more details about these events, or to make contact with branch, call Stewart Wylie, Vice-chairman of Sawtry and District Royal British Legion, on 07780 807182.