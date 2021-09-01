Appeal to help teenager critically injured in horror Peterborough crash

Remik remains in hospital nearly a month after the crash

A month after the crash, which happened at the Eye Roundabout on August 6, 18-year-old Remik Dorna remains in hospital with serious injuries. A number of other people were also seriously injured in the crash, which involved two cars and happened at 7.25am.

Remik suffered a range of injuries, including a broken spine, and has needed a number of operations in the weeks following the crash.

Now friends and family have launched a fundraising appeal to help him recover.

Remik was transferred to hospital in Leicester at the weekend.

Sylwia Fila, who organised the fundraising campaign said: “He has a broken spine and internal damage (duodenal rupture, peritonitis). Every day, he is fighting for his life.

“For him and his mother, the time just stopped. Now every minute is crucial. Internal injuries caused nasty infections and are making it very hard to settle down at the moment.

“Remik went through six life-saving surgeries and treatments so far and will continue to have more.”

Remik spent much of lockdown in Poland helping his grandmother, before returning to Peterborough to work at Perkins.

Remik’s mum, Dominika, has remained by his bedside throughout, offering him support.

Sylwia said; “It is a tough time, especially for his mother, who is there for him every day to hold his hand, support him and give him the strength he needs to win this battle. His advantage is that he is young and strong, and he will go through it. We pray every day for his recovery.

“Because of circumstances, Remik’s mother has been forced to take an unpaid holiday from work to focus on her only beloved son.”

The appeal has been set up on fundraising website Gofundme, and has raised more than £4,000 so far.

Sywia said: “I want to raise the money to support Remik’s future rehabilitation and his mother in a hard time and for, medications and all necessary tools for his recovery.

“I am begging you, help me save my friend’s only child. The prognosis is good, although the gradual improvement is expected to come very slowly in that complex process.

“The only way will be continuous and long-term rehabilitation. We know he will need private care and specialized centres to put him on his feet again. Without the help of people of goodwill, we will not be able to do it all.”

Police initially said a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving following the crash, but police have confirmed that was not the case, due to his injuries, and the anticipated time he will need in hospital. The man remains in hospital, having suffered serious injuries, along with two other men (including Remik) and one woman.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-remik-win-his-fight-for-life