Appeal to find Peterborough relatives of deceased man issued by coroner
An appeal has been issued by the coroner to find any relatives in Peterborough of a recently deceased man.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:24 pm
Robert J Kidd passed away at aged 55 at his home address in the Enderby area in Leicestershire on February 8, 2022.
Currently, the coroner has no knowledge of any relatives for Mr Kidd, but it is believed that he does have relatives in the Peterborough area.
The coroner is making an appeal for any information that may lead to contact being made with any relatives.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the coroner at the Town Hall, Leicester on 0116 454 1030 or email [email protected] quoting reference number 233/22.