Appeal to find Peterborough relatives of deceased man issued by coroner

Robert J Kidd passed away at aged 55 at his home address in the Enderby area in Leicestershire on February 8, 2022.

Currently, the coroner has no knowledge of any relatives for Mr Kidd, but it is believed that he does have relatives in the Peterborough area.

The coroner is making an appeal for any information that may lead to contact being made with any relatives.