The appeal has gathered steam over the last 12 months

An appeal to help the Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough to get “back on track” has raised £120,000 in just one year.

But after facing “stark financial challenges” since 2020 – staff are appealing for support to enable them to go the distance and reach the £300,000 total needed to save the heritage railway.

“The first year of the appeal has been fantastic, with nearly £120,000 having been raised so far,” a NVR spokesperson said. “This has included grants and donation, however, we do still have some way to go in order to refill our reserves.”

The Flying Scotsman at Nene Valley Railway back in 2019.

Speaking about the financial challenges the railway has faced, they explained: “These came about due to a combination of COVID-19 leaving a deficit over a two year period and also operating costs rising sharply. The £300,000 fundraising target is there to refill our reserves. It will enable the railway to maintain operations, conduct essential repairs and embark on vital infrastructure upgrades and restoration projects to ensure its long-term viability.

“Donations are just one way people can support the Nene Valley Railway,” they added. “The best way to support us is to come and have a ride on the train. Currently we have reduced our ticket prices, saving up to 27% off last years price.”

NVR holds a number of events throughout the year, with their Summer Family Days set to launch soon - offering a different event each Wednesday throughout the school holidays. Attending these events, riding the train on standard travel days and making purchases from their gift shop are all ways that locals can support the railway appeal.

"Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction; it's a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage” said Michael Purcell, Chairman of Nene Valley Railway. “We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort. Your contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come."

Donations to the Nene Valley Railway fundraising campaign can be made via the NVR website, or via GoFundMe.