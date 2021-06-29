Appeal for Peterborough Soup Kitchen volunteers due to ‘increased demand’

The soup kitchen supports vulnerable people in the city.

It posted on social media: “Due to a continued increase in clients we need more volunteers to assist in preparing and handing out food.

“If you are able to spare a few hours in an evening or at a weekend, please get in touch.

