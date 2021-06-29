Appeal for Peterborough Soup Kitchen volunteers due to ‘increased demand’

More volunteers are needed to support Peterborough Soup Kitchen due to an increase in demand.

By Joel Lamy
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:51 pm

The soup kitchen supports vulnerable people in the city.

It posted on social media: “Due to a continued increase in clients we need more volunteers to assist in preparing and handing out food.

“If you are able to spare a few hours in an evening or at a weekend, please get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“To volunteer, email [email protected]

Peterborough Soup Kitchen is seeking more volunteers