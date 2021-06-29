Appeal for Peterborough Soup Kitchen volunteers due to ‘increased demand’
More volunteers are needed to support Peterborough Soup Kitchen due to an increase in demand.
The soup kitchen supports vulnerable people in the city.
It posted on social media: “Due to a continued increase in clients we need more volunteers to assist in preparing and handing out food.
“If you are able to spare a few hours in an evening or at a weekend, please get in touch.
“To volunteer, email [email protected]”