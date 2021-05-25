Appeal after swan has to be put down after suffering ‘mystery’ broken leg in Peterborough

The RSPCA are appealing for information

The swan was found bleeding on his right leg by concerned members of the public on May 8 near to the town bridge in Peterborough.

Animal Rescue Officer Paige Burnham attended the location and collected the injured swan and took him to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

Sadly on examination it was discovered the poor swan’s leg had been badly broken and the bird was put to sleep to prevent him suffering further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige said: “This poor swan had a really horrific injury and I am concerned as to how this may have happened.

“I have made enquiries in the local area and a smashed and broken patio slab was found very near to the swan.

“I was informed that this slab had been removed from the nearby sea cadets’ location nearby.

“While nobody has witnessed what has happened to this swan I am concerned by the circumstances in which he was found and the type of injury he sustained.

“If someone has deliberately caused this injury to this bird then they need to be found.

“All wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.