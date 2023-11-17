Appeal after cat called Pi abandoned in carrier in Peterborough garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a black and white cat was left in a cat carrier of a resident’s garden in Peterborough.
The resident discovered the cat inside the carrier at the garden of their home in Swanspool Peterborough at around 4pm on November 9.
The carrier was pink and grey in colour and had the word Pi scribbled on it.
The cat is a young adult female and is black and white in colour and very friendly.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Naomi Sadoff collected the cat and took her to a local vet for a check up.
She said: “The resident was extremely surprised to find the cat in the carrier in their garden and has no idea who could have left her there.
“The cat was not microchipped but there was the name Pi scribbled on the carrier - so we have since named her this.
“She was checked over by a vet and despite her ordeal she was healthy - we have now transferred her to the RSPCA West Norfolk - where she will be rehomed.
“The member of the public’s garden where Pi was found was fenced - but not locked so it looks like someone let themselves in to then leave poor Pi there.
“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is not acceptable. There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”
“Anyone who has information about this Pi is urged to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”