ANZAC Day: Young and old come together in Peterborough to remember sacrifices of Australians and New Zealanders during World Wars

Memorial service took place at graveside of ‘The Lonely Anzac’ Sgt Thomas Hunter at Broadway Cemetery

More than 100 years ago, a brave Australian soldier, Sgt Thomas Hunter, paid the ultimate sacrifice, as he succumbed to injuries sustained during the First World War at Peterborough Hospital.

When he passed away, the people of Peterborough vowed that the sacrifices made by people like Sgt Hunter would never be forgotten, with around 2,000 people lining the streets for his funeral.

And on Friday, April 25 – ANZAC Day – in a small corner of Peterborough, thousands of miles from Australia and New Zealand, a memorial service was held at Sgt Hunter’s graveside, remembering his sacrifice – and those made by others from the other side of the world.

Pupils Sky Moss-Glennon, Arya Rajbhandari, Kayden Tavares, David Habila and Hannah Yousaf

Veterans and dignitaries stood side by side with school children during the service, as prayers were said, before those in Broadway Cemetery fell silent.

Wreaths were then laid at the graveside.

Children from Jack Hunt school were among those paying tribute, having learnt about Sgt Hunter in class. The Year Seven pupils wrote poems, which were read at the service, and laid flowers at the graveside.

Hannah Yousaf said: “It is important for us children to remember. Not people know about Sgt Hunter, so we all came together to pay our respects. It is important for people to remember.”

The tributes left at the graveside

Sky Moss-Glennon read a poem during the service, and said they had written poems about ANZAC and Sgt Hunter, his history and his death. in school.

Peterborough Mayor cllr Marco Cereste was also among those paying their respects.

He said: “Considering he came here, he died here, he didn’t have any family here. He was a hero – it is a great thing the people of Peterborough remember what he did for us.”

Praising the Jack Hunt children, cllr Cereste said: “One would hope, (that the children coming here to services like this) that it would stop them making the same mistakes.

“It is not just about remembering the wonderful things he (Sgt Hunter) did for us, but it is also important to understand is what we have to do is learn from our history, and try and not make the same mistakes, and unfortunately, it doesn’t always appear that we have learnt the lesson. If we could all live together as brother and sister, and have the same respect as we have the Sergeant, and the same respect for each other, wouldn’t the world be a better place.”

Graham Casey, chairman of the Peterborough branch of the Royal British Legion spoke of the importance of never forgetting people like Sgt Hunter.

He said: “The British Legion is the Custodian of Remembrance, and it is very important we keep remembering those who passed away and served our country. Sgt Hunter fought at Gallipoli, fought in the Somme, got injured and ended up in Peterborough where he passed away. His funeral in Peterborough was attended by 2,000 people – it was almost like a state funeral for the city. It is one of those things that connects us with something that happened over 100 years ago, and something we need to remember.

"It is very important for the young people to be here. We had about 80 years of relative peace. A lot of people have not had any connection with war, certainly in this country., and it is something we need to value, and this is one of the things that helps us do that.”