​Staff at a plastics recycling plant in Fenland are facing an uncertain future after plans were unveiled to close the factory.

The former Plasgran factory in Manea Road, could be shut under plans by its owners, Berry Global Group, to integrate some of its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says work is currently being carried out to assess proposals to transfer the operations to new facilities in the West Midlands.

Berry Global products are consulting staff on proposals to close its factory at Wimblington.

It is understood there are about 100 people working at the factory, which provides compounds and regrinds for rigid plastics and recycles about 50,000 tonnes of rigid plastics a year.

A spokesperson for the group said: “On May 3, Berry Global Group. announced that it will evaluate consolidation of its manufacturing facility in Wimblington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evaluation is in support of the company’s continued commitment to sustainability and efforts to streamline operations and increase capacity utilisation.

She added: “Berry anticipates production to transfer to its newest Berry Circular Polymers facility in Leamington Spa and other sites.”

The move follows the recent completion by Berry Circular Polymers of the state-of-the-art polypropylene recycling facility in Leamington Spa.

The spokesperson said: “This facility is the first of its kind and takes kerbside collected polypropylene packaging waste and returns it to fully circular, food-contact and other consumer packaging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plasgran name was changed last September.