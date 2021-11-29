Annual Peterborough Crematorium carol service to be held virtually this year

Peterborough Crematorium.

Like many events this year, the carol service has been required to adapt to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19. Families and loved ones have the option to email or phone the crematorium team with the name of the person that they wish to remember, and this will be read out during the service.

The team is also able to fill in a card and physically place this on the Remembrance Tree on your behalf if you request this.

Alternatively, as the Remembrance Tree this year will be on display in the Book of Remembrance Room, there is the option to complete and place a card on the tree during opening hours: 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am - 12.30pm Saturday and Sunday.

The service will be held on Saturday 18 December at 2pm.

To view and take part in the service, email the team at [email protected] It will send a webcast link, password and full instructions to access the service. Additionally, it will supply a copy of the service sheet so it can be followed from home.