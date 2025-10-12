Anna's Hope Fun Run: Thousands of joggers shine on foggy Peterborough morning

The fun run is the traditional curtain raiser for the AEPG Great Eastern Run – and runners of all ages made their way to the start line for the great race.

Some wore fancy dress, some wore vests from running clubs – but all were running for a great cause, either for charity or just to prove they could do it.

Carole Hughes, who founded the Anna’s Hope Charity following the tragic death of her daughter from a brain tumour, said: “Anna was my little girl that we tragically lost 19 years ago from a brain tumour. She was only three years old. It made surprise you to know that brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer in children and young people under the age of 40 and there are masses around.

“When Anna spent 15 and a half months from hospital, we realised, we needed to do something for whether the children lived or they died.

"Until Anna's hope came along, there was no dedicated rehabilitation service in this country at all.

"Our mission is to help children to reach their potential in life just like any other child, to go back into school and do everything any other child does, and that's what we're doing.

"Fairies are our brand, Anna loved fairies. We all dress like them, whether you are a woman or a man. We are the title charity of the AEPG Great Eastern Run, the Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run in her memory and that means so much to me.

"I've got goose pimples, it's just magic to bring the magic back to the city. But one day, only our place lights up and it seems magical.”

After a much needed warm up on a chilly morning, many of the runners took part in a mass warm up on the Embankment, before heading to the start line.

Carole had the honour of starting the race, with the stream of runners heading off round the city centre.

First home was Mateusz Siecimski who said: “It was a perfect cause – very flat – if you are looking for a PB it is a great course. Amazing atmosphere, amazing people.”

However, the spirit of the fun run was not just looking for the best times – it was raising money for charities – and raising smiles.

One person who took to the course in fancy dress was Alistair, from The Peterborough School.

His costume made it look like he was running on his hands, and brought smiles across the course.

Alistair Corrigan, who raised cash for Anna’s Hope said: “It was very hot – it was like running in a shower. Everyone loved the costume – they were laughing and smiling – everyone loved it.”

Justin Osbourne, from Ketton Sports Jrs has been a regular face in fancy dress over the years, having previously donned a goalpost and a Grinch costume.

Another runner for Anna’s Hope, Justin was dressed as Mario Kart, and said: “I got told off by a policeman about a mile in – you’ve got to keep two hands on the wheel apparently, they checked my cars, checked my tyres and let me go.”

Other fancy dress costumes included runners completing the course dressed as wardrobes and chests of drawers, in aid of Care Zone, and a whole gaggle of Minions.

