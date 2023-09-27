Anglian Water's big litter pick clears 35 bags of rubbish from Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers from Anglian Water cleared 35 bags of rubbish from Peterborough parks and paths as part of a major litter pick in the city.

The litter pick followed a £3.3 million investment to repair the sewer network along the footpath which links Fengate and Potters Way. This scheme was part of a wider programme to upgrade Peterborough’s water and sewerage infrastructure, which amounts to a £27 million investment.

Libby Saunders, Customer Experience Coordinator for the project, said: “Two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day, which costs £1 billion of taxpayers’ money to clear up. Not only is litter unsightly, it can also pose a real danger to wildlife.

“We take our responsibility to protect the local environment really seriously, which is why we’re investing £27 million into Peterborough’s water and sewerage infrastructure. But we’re also committed to helping communities thrive as we do it – and that’s why our teams spent the day in Peterborough on 1 September, cleaning up parks, paths, and public spaces.”

In addition to the work on Fengate and Potters Way, Anglian Water has replaced and relined sewer pipes in Thorpe Road and Bourges Boulevard, with plans also in place for a £16 million upgrade at the city’s main water recycling centre at Flag Fen.