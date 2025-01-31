Anglian Water to resume water pipe works between Grantham and Peterborough

The network will span 205 miles, including a 90km pipeline from Grantham to Bexwell, near Downham Market, via Peterborough,

Anglian Water is set to restart work on part of its new multi-million pound water main network between Grantham and Peterborough earlier than expected.

The network, described as one of Europe’s largest environmental projects, will span 205 miles, including a 90km pipeline from Grantham to Bexwell, near Downham Market, via Peterborough, passing through several villages in South Lincolnshire.

However, work on that section paused in spring 2023, leaving pipes stored in fields around areas such as Greatford and Glinton. The utility company previously said the importance of the project “can’t be understated” but would not be restarting work until summer 2026.

Work is set to re-start earlier than expected

The company has since said it intends to restart work on the Grantham to Peterborough section earlier than scheduled, although an exact timescale is still being determined.

The Strategic Pipeline Alliance programme (SPA) is designed to help the water company adapt to regional climate challenges, increase resilience to drought, and continue serving the rapidly growing local population.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Following the progress of work on our strategic pipeline in the south of our region, we have made the decision to recommence work on the Grantham to Peterborough section earlier than scheduled. We hope this is good news for our landowners, occupiers and communities along this section of pipeline.

“Our team will be discussing amended timescales directly with these customers, factoring in potential challenges beyond our control, including the impact of weather and meeting crucial ecological and environmental standards.

“We have always said the SPA programme is essential to help us adapt to regional climate challenges, increase resilience to drought and ensure we continue to serve the rapidly growing population of the East of England. This need has not changed, and the programme forms a significant part of our next business plan until 2030.”

Alicia Kearns (Con), MP for Rutland and Stamford, brought together Anglian Water, Grimsthorpe Estate, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), and local farmers in November to discuss issues with the pipeline programme and the impact delays were having on arable land.

All landowners and occupiers across the scheme are being contacted to arrange meetings over the coming months to answer any questions or concerns and discuss the impact of the revised programme on their land.

“After bringing together our local farmers, landowners and Anglian Water to raise the significant concerns we had, I am pleased we have been able to convince Anglian Water that our farmers and communities could not put up with the state our landscapes have been left in for as long as they planned,” said Mrs Kearns.

“This is good news for all involved, and whilst we await the exact re-start date, I know how relieved farmers and landowners are.”