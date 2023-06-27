Anglian Water says there will be no hosepipe ban for Peterborough despite hot start to summer

Anglian Water have said there will be no hosepipe ban for Peterborough this year – despite some areas of the East of England being in ‘drought status’ and a hot start to the summer.

Elsewhere in the country restrictions have already been introduced, with South East Water blaming the fact there are more people working from home on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Anglian Water have said that reservoirs in our region remain relatively full following the spring and winter rain, and they have been able to keep up with demand, meaning it is unlikely any restrictions will be brought in across Peterborough this year.

Anglian Water said they have been able to keep up with demand

The news is set to please Peterborough gardeners, after a hot and dry June in the city.

An Anglian Water spokesperson: “Although parts of our region, in particular Norfolk, remain in ‘drought status’ following last year's extreme weather conditions, the wet weather we saw this in the Spring, meant that our reservoir and groundwater levels have recovered despite seeing a dry start to last winter. On average our reservoirs are around 90% full, groundwaters are around average, and we are currently keeping up with the demand for water during the recent hot weather.”

However, despite the good news, residents are still being urged to use water carefully, to ensure ‘there’s enough to go around.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “This careful management and significant investment over the last 30 years mean that we’re not currently forecasting any temporary restrictions in water use this year in our region. But, as always, we do urge our customers to continue using water wisely and reuse wherever possible, to ensure there’s enough to go around.”

After several weeks of hot, dry weather, this week in Peterborough looks set to be a little cooler, with the chance of some rain showers on Thursday (June 29).