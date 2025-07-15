Anglian Water don't rule out hosepipe ban after driest spring for more than 100 years

A hosepipe ban has not been ruled out for Peterborough after one of the driest springs on record – and a series of summer heatwaves.

For many of us, the sunny weather has been a welcome relief after last year’s wash out.

But for farmers, and those who rely on a steady water supply, the hot, dry weather has been a nightmare.

In other areas of the country, a hosepipe ban has been introduced – including in Yorkshire, Swindon, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire – and now Anglian Water have refused to rule out taking measures in our region.

This week, when asked by The Peterborough Telegraph: “What are the current chances of a hosepipe ban this year in Peterborough?” an Anglian Water spokesperson said: "We're working round the clock to manage the impact of what has been the driest spring in the East of England for over 100 years. Protecting the environment and the vital agricultural sector in the region in the face of such unusually dry conditions means doing everything we can to leave as much water in the environment as possible.

"At this moment in time, we're continuing to monitor the situation closely and we will take further steps to protect the environment if they are required."

After a warm and dry weekend, the last couple of days have seen a few showers – some heavy – and the Met Office are forecasting some rain for the weekend, although the current predictions are not for heavy rain.

While Wednesday will be cooler than previous days – with a maximum temperature of 25C forecast – no rain is predicted, despite cloudy conditions.

There is a similar picture on Thursday – although there is a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon, and slightly warmer temperatures predicted.

Friday sees even warmer temperatures, with 29C forecast – but the chance of rain increases to 50% in the afternoon.

The chance of rain increases again to 60 per cent on Saturday afternoon, with 26C forecast – and on Sunday, there is a 70 per cent chance of rain.

Anglian Water have a range of advice for residents on how to save water. For more information visit https://www.anglianwater.co.uk/help-and-advice/save-water/water-saving-tips/