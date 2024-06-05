Anglian Water carry out major works in Peterborough to stop homes from flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scheme is part of £100 million project

Major works to upgrade sewage systems in Peterborough to stop homes from flooding will start this month.

Works will take place around Celta Road to install a new storage tank that will be able to hold 150,000 litres of water during heavy rainfall until the network frees up. Then it can be transported through our pipes to Flag Fen WRC to be fully treated and returned safely back into the environment. New sewer pipes are also being installed in the area.

The second part of the project will be at the pumping station just off Wessex Close where the water company will be adding modifications and installing new equipment will increase the capacity in the sewers during heavy downpours.

Anglian Water will carry out works in Woodston and Stanground

Throughout the duration of the works, part of the field near Celta Road will be partially closed to ensure the safety of residents and engineers. Part of Westbrook Park Road will also be closed for the duration of the works. A diversion route will be signposted in the area.

In Wessex Close, residents may be able to hear and see Anglian Water workers in the area. There will also be cranes and overground pipework in place at different points of the scheme. This section of the project is due to start in July.

The work is being carried out by Anglian Water’s @one Alliance, and is part of a larger investment scheme of £100 million between 2020 – 2025 into improving the underground infrastructure across the Anglian Water region.

Regan Harris spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “As a result of climate change, we’re seeing more bouts of extreme weather, sudden downpours and rising sea levels, so it's important that we're prepared to store extra storm water before it is treated and returned to the environment.

“Our teams will be working in the area from 10 June, and we expect to finish the construction by November this year. Due to the nature of these works, these dates may change slightly but we’ll be updating our dedicated web pages should anything change.

“We’d like to thank our customers and residents on Celta Road, Wessex Road and the surrounding areas for their patience whilst we complete this essential work.”

In addition to the work in Woodston and Stanground, Anglian Water have been completing a number of projects across Peterborough including new pipes being laid in Great Haddon for an additional 4,000 homes, smart meter installation across the city and an additional £16 million investment at Flag Fen’s Water Recycling Centre.

Earlier this year, Anglian Water pledged an additional £50 million this year to fast-track work like this, creating a ‘spills taskforce’ across the East of England. This investment is in addition to nearly £37 million of investment, proposed to address storm overflows in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough specifically, in the company’s 2025-2030 business plan.

The works come after a major incident in Werrington which saw homes evacuated because of a burst water main.