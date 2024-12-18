Anger at 'absolutely disgraceful' vandalism of Peterborough War Memorial
Peterborough’s War Memorial, in the city centre, has fallen victim to vandalism.
A series of black graffiti has appeared on the monument to the city’s fallen within the last couple of days.
Town Hall staff are believed to be in the process of reviewing CCTV to see if the culprit(s) can be identified.
The council has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it intends to clean off the graffiti at the earliest possible opportunity.
Peterborough’s Armed Forces Champion, Jason McNally, who spotted the vandalism on a visit to the city centre on Monday described it as an “absolutely disgraceful.”
He added: “I just can’t believe it. I was lived when I saw it.
"I am going to check at the Town Hall to see if we have any CCTV of this and if we can catch it hopefully we can find those responsible.”