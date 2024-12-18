Anger at 'absolutely disgraceful' vandalism of Peterborough War Memorial

The memorial on Bridge Street has been defaced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s War Memorial, in the city centre, has fallen victim to vandalism.

A series of black graffiti has appeared on the monument to the city’s fallen within the last couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Hall staff are believed to be in the process of reviewing CCTV to see if the culprit(s) can be identified.

The defaced War Memorial. Photo: Jason McNally.

The council has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it intends to clean off the graffiti at the earliest possible opportunity.

Peterborough’s Armed Forces Champion, Jason McNally, who spotted the vandalism on a visit to the city centre on Monday described it as an “absolutely disgraceful.”

He added: “I just can’t believe it. I was lived when I saw it.

"I am going to check at the Town Hall to see if we have any CCTV of this and if we can catch it hopefully we can find those responsible.”