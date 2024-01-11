Anger as car park at Peterborough's Fletton Quays floods for third year in a row

Residents need to wear wellies just to get to their car

A Peterborough resident has spoken of his anger after an underground car park flooded – for the third year in a row.

Reg Davies said he needed to put his wellies on to get to his car in the Clarkson House flats following the heavy rain at the start of 2024.

Now he is calling on the block’s managers to fix the issue.

Reg said: “There is so much water, it makes a wave when you open the door to the car park.

"The pumps are also bringing in mud and stones into the car park.”You need your wellies to get to your cars – it is not fair on people living here.

"There is supposed to be an automatic pumping system in place to keep it clear, but it is not working.

"The flooding happened last Christmas, and the Christmas before as well. The damage needs fixing so it doesn’t happen again. We should not have to put our wellies on just to get to our car.”

A spokesperson from Weston Homes said: “The freehold of the Fletton Quays development is owned by Gateway Property Management and the managing agents are Gateway, who manage and maintain Fletton Quays on behalf of the homeowners. If the adjacent river floods, the Fletton Quays development has an on-site drainage system and pumps which are used to remove any flood water.

“On January 5 a routine site inspection identified that the pump used to extract flood water in the covered parking complex of the Clarkson House building at Fletton Quays failed.

"The pump needs replacing and the managing agents have made provision for this, and funding is available. The pumps will be replaced on either Wednesday or Thursday of this week and a tanker will also attend site and fully drain the car park complex of excess water and a survey will be conducted upon completion.