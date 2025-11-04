Angel wings will provide Solace at Peterborough Cathedral
The piece, titled ‘Solace’, is a sculpture of 10-foot glass angel wings.
Formed from over 100 individually hand-sculpted glass feathers, Solace represents freedom, fragility, strength, and protection. Visitors are invited to stand before the wings, to pause, reflect, and experience a moment of calm and light.
Originally created to honour lives lost during the pandemic, Solace has travelled across the UK, bringing people together in quiet remembrance and hope.
Solace will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral from Wednesday, November 5 until Monday, December 1.