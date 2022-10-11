A library book amnesty has been launched in Peterborough to try and find some of the 22,000 overdue items hidden in Peterborough homes.

Library users young and old are being urged to hunt out and return any overdue library books to their local library, with no fear of fines during the amnesty. The ‘most overdue’ book in the city is 12 years late, but most date back to the COVID pandemic.

The amnesty will last until November 25, there will be no fines for overdue books, no matter how long the customer has had them for. If customers bring their books in, their accounts will be cleared giving them a clean slate to start using the library again.

The number of people using libraries in Peterborough has fallen since the pandemic

The number of people using libraries has fallen ‘significantly’ in recent times, and it is hoped that the amnesty will encourage more people to use facilities in one of Peterborough’s ten libraries again.

Library Services Manager, Firzana Shaheen, said: “Following the pandemic, the number of library users has reduced significantly, this is in part due to people being worried about owing the library service money – we all know how difficult it was during this time and many people will have forgotten they even had books on loan from us. In the current climate, we know how much people are struggling and don’t want to add to that pressure but we do want our customers coming back to see us.

“The library service is thriving and has so much going on to benefit local residents. In addition to thousands of books, publications and music to borrow, we have a computer suite and IT facilities, a fantastic historical archive, mobile library service, business services, reading groups for all ages, activities for children and a warm, safe environment for people to sit, browse, meet others and read – we don’t want overdue fines to stand in the way of people accessing all that we have to offer.”