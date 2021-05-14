American Candy throws opens its doors at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

American Candy at the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The new retailer is the second to open its doors in as many days at the shopping mall.

The UK-based American Candy specialises in the sale of sweets, chocolate treats, foods and drinks from the USA and features among its best selling products Lucky Charms Cereal, Oreo Cookies, Hershey’s Candy and American Soda.

It is not known how many staff the store will employ.

Budget fashion retailer TK Maxx opened its new store on the Upper Mall yesterday (Thursday) with all its staff from its now closed store in Bridge Street transferring to the new outlet.

A spokesman for the Queensgate shopping centre was not available to comment on the arrival of the two retailers.

But the openings come hot on the heels of announcements by department store John Lewis and fashion retailer Next that they were closing their stores in the Queensgate centre.