Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neill Moloney to take over the reigns at East of England Ambulance Service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has announced a new chief executive is set to take over at the helm.

Neill Moloney will take up his new CEO role on September 2 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to lead the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust as its new chief executive, and to continue the great work already started,” he said.

Neill Moloney will take over as CEO of East of England Ambulance Service on September 2 (image: EEAST)

The East of England Ambulance Service runs ambulances in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

It has come under fire in recent years following concerns around safeguarding of patients and staff.

Indeed, the service was placed into Special Measures in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, these measures were removed in January of this year after the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report identified the service had made significant improvements.

A former director of urgent and emergency care tiering support at NHS England, Neil will be the service’s seventh boss in just under 12 years.

“I am passionate about urgent and emergency care and will be committed to improving the services we deliver to our communities whilst supporting our people with the ongoing cultural improvements,” he said.

Chair of EEAST Mrunal Sisodia acknowledged the new CEO will have his work cut out for him:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He joins at a really important point for EEAST – we have made genuine progress on many staff, cultural and operational issues but now need to embed those changes and push on to make further progress.”

Neill is currently the director of system recovery at Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board and Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Sisodia believes Neil’s qualities and expertise will prove invaluable to EEAST going forward:

“I know that his skills and wealth of experience will be hugely beneficial in supporting us with our next steps,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil described his upcoming post as a “huge privilege” and expressed his enthusiasm for getting stuck into his new role next month:

“I am really looking forward to meeting and working with EEAST colleagues,” he said.