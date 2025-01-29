Ambitious plans to create modern market town of 4,500 homes on Sibson Airfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New community will feature business hub creating 4,000 jobs

Ambitious plans have been drawn up to create a modern market town that could be home to 12,000 people on the former Sibson Airfield near Peterborough.

Called the Sibson Garden Community, the sustainable town would feature some 4,500 homes, 35 hectares of green open space, and a hi-tech business zone, the EcoDynamo Sustainable Business Park, creating 4,000 jobs.

Also planned is a GPs’ surgery and a primary and secondary schools with the education providers and employers having close links with ARU Peterborough and Peterborough College.

This image shows the layout of the proposed Sibson Garden Community on the former Sibson Airfield near Peterborough

The town would feature a 21st century high street for new and existing residents set in the beautiful Nene Valley.

The 190 acre community would be built on garden village principles and structured around the ideas of integrated communities, to support walking, wheeling and cycling.

The plans have been put together by the Bourne-based Phoenix Sustainable Investments for inclusion in the Huntingdonshire Local Plan, which is currently being put together by Huntingdonshire District Council.

Karl Hick, chief executive of Phoenix Sustainable Investments, said: "There is immense potential to make Sibson a model of modern, sustainable living—a balanced and resilient community that meets the aspirations of Huntingdonshire.”

This image shows the layout of the proposed business park at Sibson Garden Community on the former Sibson Airfield near Peterborough

The land is currently split between two owners.

A spokesperson for Phoenix Sustainable Investments said: “The aim is to create good quality growth- not something that is just higgledy piggledy.

“It is well planned and in the perfect location and will enhance the local transport system and bring healthcare, education and transport benefits to nearby villages.”

The plans were presented to representatives of various local authorities and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority at a special gathering in Huntingdon.

These are the key features of the Sibson Community Garden:

Homes: Sibson will offer 4,500 energy-efficient homes

Employment: The EcoDynamo Sustainable Business Park will provide up to 100,000 square metres of employment space, with a focus on green enterprise and innovation, annually netting £5 million in business rates.

Town centre: A mixed-use centre spanning about 4.43 hectares with retail, leisure, and community facilities.

Green infrastructure: About 35 percent of the land will be green open spaces, including woodlands, hedgerows, parks, and allotments.

Renewable energy: The community aims to be part-powered by renewable energy generated on-site.

Location: Situated alongside the A1 and near the A47, Sibson offers excellent north-south and east-west connectivity.