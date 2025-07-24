Amazon in Peterborough helps skill youngsters for the world of work

Two youngsters have gained work skills to enhance their careers by taking part in a supported internship programme at Peterborough’s Amazon fulfilment centre.

Luke McIlroy and Waahid Sarwar are among more than 80 people with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year.

Both are interns at Amazon at Kingston Park, in Peterborough.

After attending Peterborough College and studying a range of subjects from English to sport, they started supported internships at their local Amazon fulfilment centre.

Graduating at Amazon in Peterborough are Waahid Sarwar, left, and Luke McIlroy

Waahid said: “Getting to have the experience of working a full-time job, learning about the role and how it works, as well as learning new skills was great,” he said.

“There is a lot involved in packing orders correctly: labelling them, putting the correct items in and knowing how to use the scanner and equipment correctly and safely.

"Getting to know how all the procedures work was something I found useful.”

Luke found that his supported internship enabled him to meet new people and improve his time management skills.

Luke McIlroy working at Amazon in Peterborough

He said: “My favourite thing about the internship was meeting new people and making new friends.

"I enjoyed playing pool on Fridays with some of the team, getting into a routine and learning to balance work with time out.”

Both Luke and Waahid spoke about how the culture at Amazon helped them to settle into their roles easily.

Waahid said: “My co-workers were very helpful if I needed a hand with anything, all I had to do was ask,

"A lot of people had nice things to say about their jobs, too, which was nice to hear.”

He added: “I think it’d be great if I could get a job at Amazon because I’ve been here for some time, and feel I’ve covered most of the role.

"I might even look for something else on the side too, to keep myself busy!”

Luke said: “Everyone is so helpful – I’d definitely like to work here after my internship.”

The pair completed their supported internship at Amazon last month.

Their success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Peterborough fulfilment centre, which was attended by their families and Amazon colleagues.

Kirsty Matthews, chief executive of DFN Project Search, which supports the internship programme, said: “We are incredibly proud of Luke and Waahid and all those completing their supported internships this year.

"Each and every one of our interns graduating has shown that with the right support and opportunities, young people with a learning disability, who are autistic, or both, can thrive in the workplace.

“Our partnership with Amazon continues to open doors that might otherwise have been closed, proving that inclusive employment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business.

"Every success story like Luke’s or Waahid’s shows what is possible when we invest in the potential of our young people.”