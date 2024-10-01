Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pay to start at £13.50 per hour

Internet retailer Amazon is expected to create ​more than 100 jobs in Peterborough as it gears up for a surge in orders in the run-up to Christmas.

The online giant, which employs more than 1,000 staff at its fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, is looking to recruit an unspecified number of operatives with the number of extra recruits needed expected to exceed 100.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “We are recruiting for roles at the Peterborough fulfilment centre and we’ll be looking to fill a variety of positions across the centre’s operation.”

The Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough which is expected to create 100 plus jobs in the run-up to Christmas

The new employment boost for Peterborough is part of Amazon’s announcement that it is to hire more than 15,000 people for seasonal roles to help service customers during the festive season

The seasonal roles are in addition to the more than 75,000 permanent employees Amazon has in the UK, offering competitive wages and benefits

Pay for the new operations roles will start at a minimum of £13.50 per hour rising to £14.50 per hour, depending upon location.

UK Operations Director Anil Verma said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 15,000 positions available this year in the UK.

"Our seasonal colleagues play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon, and to welcoming new faces to the team.”​​​​​​​

Amazon says it has invested £550 million in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35 per cent increase in the hourly rate in just two years.

From day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount.

Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of our company pension plan.