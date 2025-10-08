Peterborough City Council has received 594 reports of assault and abuse against its workers in the past three years, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data shows that 215 abusive incidents were reported in the year ending March 2025, which marks a 23% rise on the 175 cases reported by employees and contractors in 2022/23, and was also more than the 204 incidents logged in 2023/24.

Council records shared with Workplace injury claim specialists Legal Expert indicate that 140 employees and contractors reported physical assaults in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority were suffered by what the council described as education staff, but members of the Housing Needs, Environmental Enforcement and Community Safety / Prevention & Civil Enforcement Team also reported multiple cases.

Peterborough Town Hall.

The Housing Needs team were affected by 29 acts of verbal abuse, while the council’s Reception Team was also verbally attacked on 15 occasions.

There were five verbal attacks related to race and three physical assaults related to a protected characteristic, according to the authority.

Staff who suffered physical attacks said they sustained injuries ranging from bruising and contusions to concussions and internal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Peterborough City Council explained that 280 workers suffered some form of physical injury over the past three years, 95 of which were in 2024/25.

Commenting on the statistics, Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Leader of the Council, said: “We take any form of abuse or assault against staff extremely seriously, and we are committed in ensuring that our officers are supported and protected at all times.

"Not disputing the figures, we believe the increase also reflects a rise in reporting rather than rise in actual incidents. This supports new guidance and clearer reporting processes introduced over the last year, to encourage officers to come forward if they have experienced unacceptable behaviour. As a result, we have a clearer understanding of what our officers face, enabling the council to offer better support.

"Similarly to other local authorities across the country, we are seeing an increasing pressure on frontline services, with officers often dealing with people in difficult or distressing circumstances, such as housing and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We regularly engage with our recognised trade unions on many matters and will continue to work with them to help identify ways to ensure officers feel safe, valued and supported in their roles. By working together, we can make meaningful improvements to both prevention and support."