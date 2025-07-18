All you need to know about the Peterborough Pride event this weekend

The colourful Peterborough Pride event returns to the city this weekend – promising to be a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The action kicks off on Saturday, July 19, with the lively march setting off from Stanley Park (PE1 1SZ) at 1pm.

Unlike previous years, this year’s main event takes place at the Embankment (PE1 1EF) – in order to accommodate the growing number of participants and supporters.

Another new addition for 2025 is the ticketed festival section of the event – which kicks off at 4pm with a host of vibrant local, community and professional acts to entertain crowds.

Alongside the stage performances there will also be a huge array of stalls – with around 30 for visitors to browse.

Chair of Peterborough Pride, Teddi the Drag Queen, said: “Things are now in full swing and we are very excited.

“We are now just praying for good weather.”

While some thundery showers are forecast for Saturday, the temperatures will remain pleasantly warm - with dry spells expected in the evening.

Peterborough Pride's chair, Teddi the Drag Queen, at last year's event.

The full line-up

Home Brew section:

• Hosted by Mx Holly Would (drag queen) & Ritzy Crackers (drag queen)

• Local acts: Mia Mann (drag queen), Jo Henry (poet), Lemmy Rott (drag king), Charlie Tooke (singer), Keenan Music (rapstress)

Tuesgays Takeover:

• Hosted by Christeen Mcqueen (drag queen) & Ritzy Crackers (drag Queen)

• Featuring Bailey J Mills (Tiktok sensation & drag artiste) & Robyn Juuls (drag queen)

‘Get the Party Started’ section:

• Hosted By Teddi, The Drag Queen & Ritzy Crackers (drag queen)

• Featuring Etta Courgette (drag queen), Luci Collins (singer), Awhora (Rupaul’s Drag Race), Rileasa (Rupaul’s Drag Race), Michelle lawson (Whitney Houston tribute), Joel Mignott (DJ)

Peterborough Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Peterborough. The group’s goal is to “create a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all members of the community to come together and celebrate our diversity”.

Tickets to the Pride Festival are £7.50 (under 16s with ID go free). For more details, visit the event’s ticket page.

For updates, follow @peterborough pride on socials. For more details about Peterborough Pride, or to donate to the group, visit their website.