All you need to know about Heritage Open Days in Peterborough

Every year in September, thanks to the efforts of countless local volunteers and organisations, it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and here’s what is happening locally.

PETERBOROUGH CATHEDRAL HIGHLIGHTS TOURS

Minster Precincts, September 13 A free, one hour tour of Peterborough Cathedral. Pre-booking required. CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHATTELS Estate Office, Milton Park, September 12 Pre-booking required HERITAGE DAY AT CROWLAND ABBEY 46 East Street, Crowland, September 13 Graveyard Tour, (only 1 tour at 12:00) Bell Tower Tours, Abbot Theodore Story, Guides on hand across the Abbey, Crowland Local Historian, Ephemera Exhibition, refreshment available.

Pre-booking not required THORNEY HERITAGE Thorney Abbey, Abbey Place, September 14 A visit to Thorney. A good look at Thorney Abbey, then a walk through the historic village to the community museum. Pre-booking not required ST MARY’S CHURCH OPEN DAY Church Drive, Orton Waterville, September 13 An introduction to the church building and churchyard from Norman times to the present day.

Find out about the building's unusual quirks as it grew over time. Links with the local community and village history. Children's activity. Refreshments.

Pre-booking not required ROTHSCHILD BUNGALOW

Woodwalton Fen NNR, Chapel Road, Ramsey Heights, September 21

Celebrate Woodwalton Fen NNR, birthplace of modern wildlife conservation. Step inside and look around the historic Rothschild Bungalow, and explore this beautiful reserve of rare ancient fenland.

Pre-booking preferred BISHOP’S PALACE

Minster Precincts, September 13

Explore the Bishop’s Palace and Gardens, home of the Bishops of Peterborough for over 900 years.

Pre-booking preferred NASSINGTON BLUE PLAQUE ROUTE

Nassington Village Hall, Church Street (multiple dates available). Visit Nassington and find out more about the village's blue plaque route.

Pre-booking not required. ST ANDREW’S CHURCH, NORTHBOROUGH

September 13

An interesting and historic parish church, recently added to the at risk register of Historic England. Visit the tomb of Elizabeth Cromwell and the grave of "The Poet's Wife" Martha Clare.

Personal tours available on request. Pre-booking not required.

PREBENDAL MANOR Church Street, Nassington, September 14

Looking at architectural changes from 1200 AD From a royal Anglo-Norman timber hall to a substantial stone-built Prebend attached to Lincoln Cathedral.

Pre-booking required. ST MARGARET’S CHURCH

Fletton Avenue, Fletton, (multiple dates available)

View the Saxon Stones. Trace your family history. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings. View the Great War memorial and learn about the men who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Pre-booking not required.

GUIDED WALK AT NORMAN CROSS - site of The Napoleonic Prisoner of War Camp

London Road, September 17

Enjoy a guided walk and talk about the history of Norman Cross - the site of the first purpose built Prisoner of War Camp in the world - and find out more of its fascinating history. Pre-booking required. FLAG FEN HERITAGE OPEN DAY

The Droveway, Northey Road, September 13, 10am - 3pm. Free entry.

Come along and discover Flag Fen's ancient Bronze Age history. Learn about the log boats and how these are being conserved.

Bring the family and let them discover archaeology through play.

Pre-booking not required HERITAGE AND COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

St John the Baptist, Church Street, (multiple dates available).

The city centre church hosts a festival of heritage and culture celebrating medieval and historic architecture and a diverse community.

Book on day.

