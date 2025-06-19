All you need to know about Chatteris Midsummer Festival

On Saturday, June 28 the parade assembles 10.30am at Church Lane car park and sets off at 11am to arrive at Furrowfields Recreations Ground for 11.30am when fancy dress contest judging will take place.

There’s still time to get involved with the parade, which this year has a TV cartoon characters theme.

The recreation ground will be full of colourful live performances, stalls and delicious food.

On Sunday, a dog show is planned (weather permitting, to be replaced with children’s sporting activities if it can’t go ahead), colour fun runs for all the family and tug of war. Register at the recreation ground Sunday morning to take part.

Sunday is also set to include strawberry cream teas in the marquee, water fights and a family disco with foam cannon.

Walking, cycling and use of public transport to get to the event is encouraged for those who can. Town centre road closures will be in place Saturday to allow for the parade to pass through. To minimise disruption, roads reopen once the parade has been through.

Free parking is available in Furrowfields Road car parks. Access to Furrowfields Road car parks is not possible during the parade.

Chatteris Festival is a Fenland Four Seasons event led by a dedicated volunteer organising committee, supported by Chatteris Town Council and Fenland District Council.

The festival is at Furrowfields Recreation Ground, 10am to 10.30pm on Saturday, June 28 (admission £2 adults, £1 children), and, 10am to 4pm, on Sunday June 29 (admission £1 for all).

