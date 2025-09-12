All the key dates parents in Peterborough need to know to apply for a school place for their children

Parents in Peterborough are being urged to apply for school places for their children.

Education chiefs say the application process for children who need a school place in Peterborough for September 2026 is now open.

It means any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31 this year, with offers sent to parents on March 2, 2026.

Children due to start at primary or junior school next September must complete their application by January 15, 2026, applications made during these dates will have their outcome sent out on April 16, 2026.

Parents are advised to make applications online and strongly encouraged to apply before the deadline dates.

Late applications are less likely to ensure children get a place at their preferred school.

For more information about school admissions and to apply for places visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/admissions

John Gregg, Director of Children's Services at Peterborough City Council, said: “There is always high demand for school places in Peterborough and our admissions team work tirelessly to try to ensure that the vast majority of children get a place at their preferred school.

“If parents apply online and apply to their child’s catchment school if they can, we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes and ensure all children benefit from an enjoyable and fulfilling education.”

Residents are also advised to make sure they apply to the correct local authority - this is where they live and pay Council Tax to.

Anyone living in Peterborough must apply through Peterborough City Council, including applications for schools in other local authority areas.

Parents who want to apply for schools in Peterborough and other local authority areas, only need to apply once as Peterborough City Council shares admissions information with other local authorities.

Offers are then made using a co-ordinated admissions procedure.