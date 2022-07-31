All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough - including this learner driver

All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including drunk driver four times over legal limit

All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 5:00 am

A vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested by police this week for drunk driving.

The driver was breathalysed and provided a roadside reading of 154 micrograms per 100ml of breath - when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

In another incident this week, a learner driver was stopped after officers caught the driver’s supervisor on their mobile phone.

These were just a couple of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Driver on mobile phone

The driver of this van overtook police while holding his phone up to his face and having a conversation. The driver was given six points on his licence.

2. Learner's supervisor using mobile phone

The passenger, acting as the supervisor for this learner driver, was seen to be using his mobile phone while the learner negotiated busy traffic. Vehicle stopped and supervisor reported for the offence.

3. Uninsured driver

This vehicle was displayed as having no insurance. The driver was unable to produce evidence of a valid policy and all indications were that the vehicle had no cover. The driver was reported and the car was taken away.

4. Driver with no insurance, MOT or Vehicle Excise License

This vehicle displayed as having no insurance, MOT or Vehicle Excise License (VEL). The driver was unable to provide evidence. Driver reported, vehicle seized and notice sent to DVLA over tax.

