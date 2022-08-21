An unlicensed and uninsured driver, who tried to escape police, was arrested for a number of offences - including “dangerous and drug driving” this week, according to police.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a vehicle fire that spread to a dry field and a road roller which fell off the back of a van and caused heavy delays in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Blue bulbs removed The driver of this vehicle with blue sidelight bulbs was reported for the offence and the blue bulbs were removed. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

2. Dangerous and drug driver The unlicensed and uninsured driver of this vehicle tried to escape police. Following a short chase, he was arrested for a number of offences - including 'dangerous and drug driving'. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

3. Wanted driver arrested This van was taken to Sawtry weighbridge for checks. The vehicle was cleared but the driver was arrested as he was shown as wanted. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

4. Excess speed Officers were conducting speed gun checks in a 30mph speed limit zone and reported four motorists for excess speed. One driver was recorded at 59mph. Photo: BCH Photo Sales