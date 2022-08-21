News you can trust since 1948
All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including chase of a 'dangerous' drug driver

All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:00 am

An unlicensed and uninsured driver, who tried to escape police, was arrested for a number of offences - including “dangerous and drug driving” this week, according to police.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a vehicle fire that spread to a dry field and a road roller which fell off the back of a van and caused heavy delays in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Blue bulbs removed

The driver of this vehicle with blue sidelight bulbs was reported for the offence and the blue bulbs were removed.

Photo: BCH

2. Dangerous and drug driver

The unlicensed and uninsured driver of this vehicle tried to escape police. Following a short chase, he was arrested for a number of offences - including 'dangerous and drug driving'.

Photo: BCH

3. Wanted driver arrested

This van was taken to Sawtry weighbridge for checks. The vehicle was cleared but the driver was arrested as he was shown as wanted.

Photo: BCH

4. Excess speed

Officers were conducting speed gun checks in a 30mph speed limit zone and reported four motorists for excess speed. One driver was recorded at 59mph.

Photo: BCH

