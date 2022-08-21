All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including chase of a 'dangerous' drug driver
All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
An unlicensed and uninsured driver, who tried to escape police, was arrested for a number of offences - including “dangerous and drug driving” this week, according to police.
This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included a vehicle fire that spread to a dry field and a road roller which fell off the back of a van and caused heavy delays in Peterborough.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week: