All here for the Beer: Peterborough Beer Festival gets underway for 2025

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Aug 2025, 16:45 BST
One of the biggest events on the city calendar is underway, as the doors opened for the Peterborough Beer Festival.

The festival takes place at The Embankment, with huge marquees set up to allow thousands of pints to be pulled over the week.

As is tradition, the festival opened with a session for trade representatives – before opening for everyone else on Tuesday evening.

This year there are dozens of breweries represented at the festival, with nearly 300 draught ales on offer – as well as a selection of bottled beers, key keg beers, gins, wines and other drinks.

There will also be the usual selection of food trucks, games and other stalls – and a great line up of local bands and musicians playing throughout the festival.

The Peterborough Beer Festival runs from Tuesday, August 19 until Saturday, August 23. For more information, a full list of beers, ticket prices and opening times, visit https://pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk/

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox Photo: David Lowndes

Crowds in the main tent

Crowds in the main tent Photo: David Lowndes

Stewart Poulter, Ed Sharman and Nick Jones from Oakham Ales

Stewart Poulter, Ed Sharman and Nick Jones from Oakham Ales Photo: David Lowndes

Caricaturist John Elson

Caricaturist John Elson Photo: David Lowndes

